Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DECK opened at $319.87 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

