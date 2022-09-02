Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after buying an additional 883,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Shares of MU opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

