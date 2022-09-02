Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,596 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

RS opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

