Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.68.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $529.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

