Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,444 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.66 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

