Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,098 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of OneSpaWorld worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 73,196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,557,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,319,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $804.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 2.12.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $127.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.57 million.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

