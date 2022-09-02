Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $226.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day moving average of $219.71.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

