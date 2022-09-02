eBoost Reaches Market Capitalization of $331,834.29 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $331,834.29 and $34.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

