Edge (DADI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.76 Million

Edge (DADI) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Edge has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $21,524.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edge has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028800 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00083722 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00040335 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003420 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi.

Edge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

