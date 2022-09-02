Edgecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $212.36 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $212.36 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.01334981 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827949 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015624 BTC.
Edgecoin Coin Profile
Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay.
Edgecoin Coin Trading
