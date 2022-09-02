Edgecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $212.36 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $212.36 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.01334981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015624 BTC.

Edgecoin Coin Profile

Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay.

Edgecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.