Edgeware Market Capitalization Achieves $8.42 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $276,223.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,225.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085304 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars.

