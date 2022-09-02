Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eguana Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 million.

Eguana Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CVE:EGT opened at C$0.35 on Thursday. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$140.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.