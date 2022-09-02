Eight Capital Lowers OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$1.70

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.34 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.57.

OrganiGram Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.63. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$423.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

