Einsteinium Reaches Market Cap of $1.95 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $14,380.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00294495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002421 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,810,779 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

