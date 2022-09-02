Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Trading Up 0.3 %

ELAT stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $52.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000.

