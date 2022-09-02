Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,476 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after buying an additional 3,556,207 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,630,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 86,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 696,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 729,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 363,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGO shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

