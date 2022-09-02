Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $42.76 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $42.76 million and $85,841.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,927,590,018 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

