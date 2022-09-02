ELONGATE (ELONGATE) Price Hits $0.0000

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. ELONGATE has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $12,493.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One ELONGATE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.

ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELONGATE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELONGATE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELONGATE using one of the exchanges listed above.

