Elrond (EGLD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.79 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $52.45 or 0.00261073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $28.79 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00095697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023239 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,087,228 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

