Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Performance
Eltek stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Eltek Company Profile
