Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

Eltek stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

