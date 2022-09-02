ELYSIA (EL) Hits Market Cap of $10.02 Million

ELYSIA (EL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $10.02 million and $373,596.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,209.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00132523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00084850 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

