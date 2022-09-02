Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.20 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65.77 ($0.79). Approximately 84,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 429,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.53 ($0.80).

The firm has a market capitalization of £57.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

