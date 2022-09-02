Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0184 on Exchanges

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Emercoin has a market cap of $914,200.66 and approximately $10,752.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00061881 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,777,713 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.