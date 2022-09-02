Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.46.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENB opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

