Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.87

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 51637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $517.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

