Energi Hits Market Cap of $15.72 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001413 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $163,730.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00094025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00260905 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,816,321 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

