Energi (NRG) Market Cap Achieves $15.96 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and $155,392.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00095842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00262071 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024283 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,999,480 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

