Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.68. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 381,166 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFOI shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Energy Focus Trading Down 4.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.