Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.68. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 381,166 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFOI shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.