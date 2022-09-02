Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $14.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ET opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 334,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,857,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

