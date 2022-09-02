Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,732 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,309,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,446,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,083,000 after purchasing an additional 279,522 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ET opened at $11.73 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

