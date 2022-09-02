Enigma Price Reaches $0.0121 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $167,682.16 and $124,446.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00028775 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00083342 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00040174 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Enigma is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.Telegram | DiscordWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

