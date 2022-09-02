Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Insider Brian Nilsson Sells 104,500 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) insider Brian Nilsson sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$42,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,691,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,743,501.06.

On Thursday, July 21st, Brian Nilsson sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$410.00.

On Monday, June 20th, Brian Nilsson sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$41,100.00.

Enterprise Group stock opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of C$19.02 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.08 price target on shares of Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

