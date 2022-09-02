Enterprise Group’s (E) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$1.08 target price on the stock.

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

TSE E opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of C$19.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Group

In other Enterprise Group news, insider Brian Nilsson sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$42,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,691,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,743,501.06. Insiders sold a total of 205,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,355 in the last quarter.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.