Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) versus Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Head to Head Survey

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fluence Energy and Environmental Tectonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million 4.58 -$162.00 million ($1.97) -9.15 Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million 0.16 $1.81 million ($0.10) -3.43

Environmental Tectonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Environmental Tectonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -16.36% -25.55% -9.52% Environmental Tectonics -5.25% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Fluence Energy and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fluence Energy and Environmental Tectonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 5 13 0 2.63 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus target price of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 50.44%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats Fluence Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

About Environmental Tectonics

(Get Rating)

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.