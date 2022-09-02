EOS (EOS) Price Down 1.1% This Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $563.98 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00007767 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 999,561,518 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

