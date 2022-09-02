EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Update

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,675,200 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 4,089,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36,752.0 days.

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $60.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQBBF. Barclays began coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.50.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Stories

