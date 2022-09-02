Equilibria (XEQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Million

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Equilibria has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equilibria has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $13,558.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equilibria coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002471 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Equilibria (CRYPTO:XEQ) is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. The official website for Equilibria is equilibria.network. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Equilibria is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here.
