Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Equinix Stock Down 0.6 %

Equinix stock opened at $653.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $671.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

