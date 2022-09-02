Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,739 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.