Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

