Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.4 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

EQR stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.