Ergo Price Reaches $3.27 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Ergo has a total market cap of $104.79 million and $1.33 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00016117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.53 or 0.08042720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00164431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00292156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00759906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00582777 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001122 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

