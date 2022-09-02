Ergo Price Reaches $3.27 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Ergo has a total market cap of $104.79 million and $1.33 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00016117 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.53 or 0.08042720 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026614 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00164431 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00292156 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00759906 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00582777 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
About Ergo
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
