Eska Price Tops $0.0106 on Exchanges (ESK)

Eska (ESK) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Eska coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eska has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eska has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.01496501 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,963.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
Eska Profile
Eska is a coin. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eska is eskacoin.com.
Buying and Selling Eska
