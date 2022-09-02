ETHA Lend (ETHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $162,072.12

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. ETHA Lend has a total market capitalization of $162,072.12 and approximately $586,457.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend (ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend.

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHA Lend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHA Lend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

