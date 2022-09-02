Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $408.00

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $145,218.10 and approximately $408.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,963.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00131750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00034648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086022 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars.

