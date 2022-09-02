Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $61.17 Million

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $61.17 million and approximately $18,876.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded up 174.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00034462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085024 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com.

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.