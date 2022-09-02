Ethereum Stake Hits Market Cap of $375,317.02 (ETHYS)

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00009217 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Stake has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Ethereum Stake has a total market capitalization of $375,317.02 and $15.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,844% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.38 or 0.14864822 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00813086 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015826 BTC.
About Ethereum Stake
Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. Ethereum Stake’s official website is ethereumstake.farm.
Ethereum Stake Coin Trading
