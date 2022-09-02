EtherGem Market Cap Tops $115,421.33 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. EtherGem has a market cap of $115,421.33 and approximately $208.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,000.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00131649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085978 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

