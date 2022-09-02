Etho Protocol (ETHO) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etho Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $164,164.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etho Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.38 or 0.07908646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00163038 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol Profile

Etho Protocol (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 79,897,593 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Etho Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

