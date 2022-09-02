Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,320 shares of company stock worth $10,959,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

